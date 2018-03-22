A Long Island family has raised the reward amount on information for a deadly hit and run after two months with no answers. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

A Long Island family is offering $15,000 of their own money for information leading to an arrest in the deadly hit-and-run of a 72-year-old mother nearly two months ago.

On Jan. 30, 72-year-old Cathy Lima was struck by two cars while crossing Nassau Boulevard at Seventh Street in Garden City Park while on her regular walk.

"I’m just heartbroken, it was hard to deal with and came a lot of questions like, 'why did this happen?,'" said her daughter, Samantha Strong. "'Why didn’t anyone stay with her?' is the one that nags at me."

Currently, they said the only information they have is from a home security camera given to police by a man who lives across the street from the scene. Police said that Lima was hit by a truck first, then by a second car that did not have enough time to swerve out of the way.

Desperate for information, the family has used their personal money to raise the information reward from $5,000 to $20,000.

"We are nervous that if this does go cold, she'll be forgotten," Strong said.

When asked if she could say anything to the drivers, Strong responded, "find it in your heart to come forward and admit what you’ve done."

"It’s not only running over my mother but it’s all so broken our family, we are all very heartbroken over it," Strong said. "She was taken too early and she didn’t deserve to be treated like that."