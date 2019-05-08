Dramatic Images: Family of 6 Killed in Harlem Apartment Fire - NBC New York
6 Dead in Harlem Apartment Fire
Dramatic Images: Family of 6 Killed in Harlem Apartment Fire

A family of six, including four children, are dead after a fast-moving fire ripped through their apartment in Harlem. Get the full details here.
