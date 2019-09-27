Family of Missing Mom Drops New Statement on Her Birthday

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has been missing for more than four months. Today is her 51st birthday and her family and friends are asking people to carry out acts of kindness in her honor.

Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Jennifer’s family friend, Carrie Luft, issued a statement Friday on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Following is the full statement:

“Today, September 27, is Jennifer’s fifty-first birthday. We miss her more than words can say. In Jennifer’s honor, her family and loved ones would like to encourage gestures of kindness – send a loving note to a friend, assist a person in need, tell a child they’re special.

“Jennifer has now been missing for more than four months. The heartbreak goes on even as time moves forward. Thank you to the New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities for the ongoing support and solidarity. And, as ever, we are deeply indebted to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless and dedicated efforts in Jennifer’s case.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544.

“Thank you.”