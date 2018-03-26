A video posted to Twitter by the handle @JayyWiltz shows a girl check on her college acceptance and when she sees the results her family goes nuts. (Published 31 minutes ago)

First came the prayer, then came the answer.

A video posted to Twitter by the handle @JayyWiltz is making its rounds online. The video shows a girl and her entire family go absolutely berzerk after learning she had gotten into Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

“Wellesley is ranked #3 in liberal arts colleges! One of the top ranked girls colleges! GO BLUE,” the tweet read with the video.

In the video, the girl, Jada Wiltz, is sitting in front of a laptop with her family as they all share a prayer. Then the room goes quiet before they all erupt into cheer as they learn she has been accepted into the college.

Wellesley College responded to her tweet.

“Congratulations and welcome,” the college tweeted.

The video, which was posted on March 21, has been viewed more than 900,000 times and has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times with 48,000 favorites.