Family Demands Answers After Army Veteran Mysteriously Dies in Prison — And the Body They Received is Missing Organs

By Wale Aliyu

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An Army veteran who grew up in Queens mysteriously died inside a Pennsylvania prison after going to clear up an outstanding warrant

    • Everett Palmer went to York County in 2018 over an arrest warrant for a DUI. Two days later, his family received a call saying he died

    • When Palmer’s family had his body returned to them, the heart, throat and brain were missing, and the family was told tests were being done

    An Army veteran who grew up in Queens mysteriously died inside a Pennsylvania prison after going to clear up an outstanding warrant — and his family hasn’t been told much more than that.

    Everett Palmer went to York County in April 2018 over an arrest warrant for a 2016 DUI. Two days later, his family received a call saying he died inside York County Prison.

    The 41-year-old father of two was in a single cell when he became agitated and hit his head against the inside of his cell door, according to the York County Coroner. The cause of death is still being looked at by the coroner, and his death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

    Palmer’s family also has hired its own forensic pathologist to investigate the death.

    "I have all kinds of scenarios in my mind. And it’s torture," said Rose Palmer, Everett's mother.

    Perhaps most disturbing is when Palmer’s family had his body returned to them, there were organs missing, they said. Palmer’s heart, throat and brain were not with the body, and the family was only told the parts were undergoing tests.

