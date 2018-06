Ah, the sweet feel of summer -- weekend jaunts out of town (or in town) to the beach with the kids.

Some spots are more ideal for families than others, though -- especially ones traveling on a budget.

Family Vacation Critic, a travel site designed for families, just published a list of its top 10 cheap family beach trips in the country. Check out the photos for some ideas. And learn more about each spot, along with a recommended hotel in each area, from Family Vacation Critic here