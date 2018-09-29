Falling Fence Causes Panic at Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin and an NYPD officer try to calm the crowd at the Global Citizen Festival.

A barrier fell down at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, causing panic among the crowd.

The crowd was seen running in a panic away from the stage with people crouching down.

Coldplay's Chris Martin came on the stage to calm the crowd.

"Nobody is trying to hurt anybody," Martin said. "You're all safe, OK?"

He pulled an NYPD officer up to the microphone who said a barrier fell down.

The show continued minutes later with Cynthia Erivo singing "A Bridge Over Troubled Water." Then the show was halted again while police replaced the security barrier.

The NYPD tweeted: "There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier."

About 60,000 people filled the Great Lawn for the Global Citizen Festival. Performers included Cardi B, The Weeknd and Janet Jackson.

