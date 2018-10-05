The changing colors of the leaves is the ultimate sign that summer is long gone, and that activities like apple picking, pumpkin carving, and soon enough Thanksgiving dinner-planning are soon to be in full effect. According to the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, which shows annual leave changing, the tristate area will heat “near-peak” foliage levels within the next few weeks, fully reaching “peak” between October 15th and October 22nd.

As we approach “peak” color changing time, even the most warm-weather loving people can’t deny that the fall foliage in the tristate area is some of the most stunning, especially when areas like Central Park and the New York Botanical Gardens are home to spectacular combinations of red, orange, yellow this time of year.

Take advantage of the cooler weather before all the leaves fall, and check out some of the best places in the tristate area to witness fall foliage below.