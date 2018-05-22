What to Know Fake UPS workers tricked a woman in the Bronx to open her apartment door during a robbery, police say

The phony duo tied up four people inside the Bedford Park home, stabbed one in the leg, stuffed two bags with $16,000 and ran off

A pair of phony UPS workers tied up a Bronx apartment full of people, stabbed one of them and stole more than $15,000 in cash, police say.

Cops claim two men claiming to be with the package delivery service knocked on the Bedford Park apartment door on Sunday, and pushed their way inside once a woman opened up. The duo whipped out a knife and forced her to the ground where they tied her up.

The pair then tied up two other people inside and made their way to a 27-year-old man’s bedroom, according to the NYPD. It was inside that room where the fake UPS workers stabbed a man in the thigh and tied him up as well.

They stuffed a couple of bags with $16,000 in cash and darted out of the building, out of sight, officials said. The stabbed man was taken to an area hospital to be treated. He is expected to be OK.

Police say it’s not clear if the apartment was targeted or why there was thousands of dollars in cash inside.

No arrests have been made and witnesses with tips are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.