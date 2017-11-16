A man trying to help a seemingly harmless family who said they were lost was caught staring down the barrel of a gun by a man who claimed he was a cop, police say.

Officials say the victim walked out of a Brownsville bank when a black SUV with two men, a woman and children inside pulled up and asked him for directions. Happy that the victim was offering to help, they decided to return the favor and give him a ride.

The man got into the car and suddenly another man in the back seat whipped out a badge, claimed to be a cop and pointed a gun at the victim, authorities said.

”When he showed the badge that's when he told my husband give up your money or you’re dead,” the victim’s wife, who asked to remain anonymous, exclusively told NBC 4 New York.

The 39-year-old victim, whose name also isn’t being released, suddenly saw himself in car full of robbers.

”He thought nothing was going to happen because there were kids and a woman,” the victim’s wife said. “He didn't think nothing bad of it."

She said her husband was leaving the bank with money to pay rent.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 they're working to determine who the man is and if he or the others are connected to any other crimes.

The victim wasn’t hurt in the robbery, however, his wife said he is very shaken up. Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest.