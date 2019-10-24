FDNY: Worker Falls Down Elevator Shaft in Manhattan

What to Know
A man has fallen down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to the FDNY.
The incident took place just after 3 p.m. at a building that is over 30 stories high located on 30th Street and Broadway, according to the FDNY, which also says the incident took place on the 33rd floor.
It is unclear how many stories the worker fell or his condition. However, FDNY says he was transported to a hospital.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where FDNY, NYPD and first responders could be seen.
Additional information was not immediately available.