The man fell down the shaft at a high-rise that is under construction at West 30th Street and Broadway. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports. (Published 39 minutes ago)

What to Know A man has fallen down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to the FDNY

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. at a building that is over 30 stories high located on 30th Street and Broadway, FDNY says

The incident allegedly took place on the 33rd floor, but it is unclear how far down the shaft the worker fell

A man has fallen down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. at a building that is over 30 stories high located on 30th Street and Broadway, according to the FDNY, which also says the incident took place on the 33rd floor.

It is unclear how many stories the worker fell or his condition. However, FDNY says he was transported to a hospital.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where FDNY, NYPD and first responders could be seen.

FDNY: Worker Falls Down Elevator Shaft in Manhattan

A man has fallen down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to FDNY. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Additional information was not immediately available.