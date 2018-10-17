FDNY Truck Smashes Into Parked Cars in Brooklyn - NBC New York
FDNY Truck Smashes Into Parked Cars in Brooklyn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    An FDNY truck smashed into a row of parked cars in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Wednesday

    An FDNY truck smashed into a row of parked cars on a Brooklyn street Wednesday evening, sending one firefighter to the hospital with injuries, fire officials say. 

    The truck from Ladder 120 hit the cars near East New York and St. Mark avenues in Brownsville just after 6 p.m., according to the FDNY. The firefighter driving the truck had some sort of medical episode when he crashed. 

    The ladder truck driver was the only one who was injured, and was taken to Brookdale Hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

