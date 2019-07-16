FDNY: At Least 20 Sickened After Carbon Monoxide Incident at Midtown Church - NBC New York
FDNY: At Least 20 Sickened After Carbon Monoxide Incident at Midtown Church

By Marc Santia

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • At least 20 people were sickened in a carbon monoxide incident in the basement of a church in Midtown Tuesday morning, officials say

    • Sources tell NBC 4 New York that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening

    • The FDNY is venting the building to get rid of the carbon monoxide as they investigate the cause

    At least 20 people were sickened in a carbon monoxide incident in the basement of a church in Midtown Tuesday morning, according to officials.

    The incident took place on 49th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue in the St. Malachy’s Church.

    It’s at that church that seniors gather every day for Meals on Wheels and activities. According to sources, Encore Community Services rents out the basement. They provide meals and activities for seniors and typically feed 200 people a day.

    NBC 4 New York was at the scene where there was a heavy presence of FDNY, police and first responders. A number of people could be seen on stretchers lining the sidewalk and inside an ambulance with oxygen masks being checked out and treated as police taped off the scene.

    Sources say that some of the employees and guests started feeling sick and some even passed out. 

    The cause of the high levels of carbon monoxide is unknown at this time.

    The FDNY is venting the building to get rid of the carbon monoxide as they investigate the cause.

    The 49th Street is closed at Broadway while the investigation is underway. 

