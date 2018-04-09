An award-winning NYC paramedic has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient on the way to a Bronx hospital, the NYPD says. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 3 minutes ago)

An award-winning New York City paramedic has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient on the way to a Bronx hospital, according to the NYPD.

Karel Delgado was arrested on sex crime charges after he allegedly groped and tried to force himself on a sick woman who had called 911 Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the 36-year-old married father of two groped the patient and tried to force her to perform a sex act while en route to Montefiore Hospital. She reported the episode after arriving at the hospital.

His mother, Nancy Delgado, said her son would “never, ever do that” and added that the 10-year FDNY veteran who won the 2015 pre-hospital save awards told her he was innocent.

“He called me this morning and said, ‘Relax, everything will be okay. I would never do anything like that,’” she said.

It’s the second such arrest of a first responder this year. In February, an EMT technician was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the way to Lenox Hill Hospital.

Attorney information for Delgado wasn’t immediately available.