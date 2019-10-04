A multi-alarm fire broke out inside six-story apartment building in New York City Friday night, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a fire happening inside the apartment building located on Grand Concourse in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

The FDNY says the fire started on the sixth floor and quickly spread to the roof of the building.

As of 9:25 p.m. the blaze was reported to be a four-alarm fire.

Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

A Citizen App video capturing an aerial shot of the scene shows what appears to be flames shooting from a section of the roof of the apartment building.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.