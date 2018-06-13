Eight members of the FDNY have been suspended without pay for 30 days for their involvement in a wild brawl in the Bronx last week, fire sources tell News 4.

Seven firefighters and one lieutenant assigned to Engine 68, Ladder 49, Ladder 44 and Rescue 3 were off-duty but in uniform when they got into a fight inside Billy's Bar near Yankee Stadium, which was captured on video.

“Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said last week.

The FDNY released a statement saying it had initiated an investigation and "since obtained disturbing video that we have shared with the city’s Department of Investigation.”

Video posted to Instagram showed police apparently breaking up a fight among firefighters.

The Daily News, citing sources, reports the fight broke out hours after a medal ceremony, and that the firefighters had been drinking for hours before Ladder and Engine members began fighting with Rescue members, allegedly over a racial slur thrown at a black firefighter.