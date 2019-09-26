Officials say ConEd was at the intersection working on an abandoned pipeline with nitrogen just before. Tthe sinkhole was caused by a manhole fire at the same intersection, FDNY officials said. (Published 30 minutes ago)

What to Know FDNY officials are responding to a manhole blast that created a sinkhole in the Bronx

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Thursday

There is no word yet of any injuries

A Bronx intersection was rocked by a gas explosion Thursday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

The department says firefighters were dispatched near Walton Avenue and East Clarke Place in the Concourse neighborhood just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

ConEd officials say a team was working down the street on an abandoned gas line with nitogren just before the explosion went off. The power company believes the nitrogren caused the blast and subsequent sinkhole at the Bronx intersection.

Witnesses told News 4 they heard the explosion from several blocks away.

Dramatic video captured from the area and posted to the Citizen app shows a gaping hole in the street and debris scattered across the roadway.

Cars parked around the intersection were marked up with dirt, scratches and dents from the blast.

FDNY officials confirm no one was injured. Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area.