FDNY Investigates 'Disturbing' Video of Firefighter Brawl - NBC New York
FDNY Investigates 'Disturbing' Video of Firefighter Brawl

“Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said

Published 2 hours ago

    Video Shows Aftermath of Firefighter Brawl

    Instagram user @will_tooil posted this video. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The FDNY says it is investigating reports of a fight among off-duty firefighters after obtaining a "disturbing video." 

    The fight reportedly broke out among off-duty uniformed firefighters on Wednesday night in the Bronx. 

    "Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable," Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. 

    The FDNY released a statement saying it had initiated an investigation and "since obtained disturbing video that we have shared with the city’s Department of Investigation.” 

    Chris Mau

    Video posted to Instagram showed police apparently breaking up a fight among firefighters. 

