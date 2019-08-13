FDNY Investigate BB Gun Shots at Ambulance in Queens

Footage from Citizen App shows police responding to the call about BB gun shots fired at an ambulance in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The president of an FDNY union says officials are investigating whether the BB gun shots fired at an ambulance in Queens on Sunday had anything to do with an incident from a few weeks ago where a 19-year-old was hit by an emergency vehicle.

A fire Department EMS ambulance was driving near Seagirt Boulevard and Crest Road in Far Rockaway Sunday night when the vehicle was shot at by a BB gun, according to the FDNY.

The impact of the shots startled an EMS employee and made two bullet-sized crack on the vehicle's window but no one was injured.

Police on Monday said an investigation is ongoing and FDNY EMS Local 2507 president Oren Barzilay said he's looking into whether the incident was in retaliation to the July 20 ambulance-involved crash nearby that left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition.

The Daily News reported that the teen suffered a head trauma but it wasn't immediately clear whether the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the crash.