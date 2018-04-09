Firefighters Pull Man's Body From Burning Bronx Home: FDNY

What to Know Fire officials say they pulled a body from inside a burning Bronx home late Monday

Firefighters rushed to the Freeman Street home in Morrisania at 11:30 p.m. to find flames completely engulfing the first floor of the three-story house, according to the FDNY. Once firefighters got inside, they found the body of a 35-year-old man.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, was dead on arrival, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze, but it's being investigated by the New York City Fire Marshall.