What to Know
An FDNY firefighter has been arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian while on the job in Brooklyn Friday
Police say Matthew Wilson was driving while ability impaired when he hit the 31-year-old victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries
Wilson refused to take a breath test, police said; it's not clear if he has an attorney
A 36-year-old FDNY firefighter was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired after a hitting a pedestrian in Brooklyn this evening, police said.
Matthew Wilson, who was on duty, was driving along Marine Parkway near Quentin Road just before 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 31-year-old man. It's not clear if he was driving a department-issued vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening back and leg injuries.
The firefighter, who also suffered neck and back injuries, was taken to Lutheran Medical Center. He was charged with driving while ability-impaired based on police observation, according to NYPD. He refused to take a breath test.
Attorney information for Wilson wasn't immediately clear.