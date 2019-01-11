SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What to Know An FDNY firefighter has been arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian while on the job in Brooklyn Friday

Police say Matthew Wilson was driving while ability impaired when he hit the 31-year-old victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries

Wilson refused to take a breath test, police said; it's not clear if he has an attorney

A 36-year-old FDNY firefighter was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired after a hitting a pedestrian in Brooklyn this evening, police said.

Matthew Wilson, who was on duty, was driving along Marine Parkway near Quentin Road just before 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 31-year-old man. It's not clear if he was driving a department-issued vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening back and leg injuries.

The firefighter, who also suffered neck and back injuries, was taken to Lutheran Medical Center. He was charged with driving while ability-impaired based on police observation, according to NYPD. He refused to take a breath test.

Attorney information for Wilson wasn't immediately clear.