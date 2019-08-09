An FDNY firefighter was in the right place at the right time Thursday when he rescued a 5-year-old boy from a sweltering car in Queens.

"The kid was screaming that it was hot. You could see sweat on his face," said firefighter Matthew Clinton. He told The Post that he was walking to a parking lot in College Point when he saw the crying child.

Clinton then told the boy that he's a firefighter and asked someone in the crowd for something he can use to break the car's window.

"I broke the driver's side window and unlocked the doors. We got the kid out, and within a couple minutes NYPD showed up," Clinton said.

EMS personnel then arrived at the scene and took care of the child. He was in stable condition, according to the FDNY.

According to The Post, authorities arrested the child's father and charged him with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner dangerous to a child.

Officials warned not to ever leave children in the car alone on a warm day. The tempertures in the interior of a vehicle can quickly rise significantly higher than the outside.

Just last month, a Bronx father forgot his 1-year-old twins in a hot car for eight hours, killing both of them.

There's an average of 38 heat-related deaths of children locked in cars nationwide per year, according to kidsandcars.org, a website that tracks the deaths. It says as of July 16, there had been 21 this year.