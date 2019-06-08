FDNY Firefighter Arrested for Punching Man in Fight Over Parking Spot: Police - NBC New York
FDNY Firefighter Arrested for Punching Man in Fight Over Parking Spot: Police

Martinez had an expandable baton on him at the time of his arrest, the NYPD said

Published 38 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • An FDNY firefighter got a desk appearance ticket after he was arrested for punching a man over a parking space, the NYPD said

    • The firefighter allegedly got into an argument with another driver in Queens just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said

    • He had an expandable baton on him at the time of his arrest, according to police

    An FDNY firefighter got a desk appearance ticket after he was arrested for punching a man over a parking space, the NYPD said.

    Gilberto Martinez, 34, allegedly got into an argument with another driver at 76th Road and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

    At some point during the argument, Martinez started punching the driver repeatedly, according to police.

    He was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment, but was released after receiving a desk appearance ticket, police said.

    Martinez had an expandable baton on him at the time of his arrest, the NYPD said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

