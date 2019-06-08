What to Know An FDNY firefighter got a desk appearance ticket after he was arrested for punching a man over a parking space, the NYPD said

An FDNY firefighter got a desk appearance ticket after he was arrested for punching a man over a parking space, the NYPD said.

Gilberto Martinez, 34, allegedly got into an argument with another driver at 76th Road and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

At some point during the argument, Martinez started punching the driver repeatedly, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment, but was released after receiving a desk appearance ticket, police said.

Martinez had an expandable baton on him at the time of his arrest, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.