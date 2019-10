NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: A view of the FDNY logo at FDNY firehouse Engine 34 Ladder 21 on September 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/NHLI via Getty Images)

An FDNY firefighter has been arrested after being accused of raping his 18-year-old niece for the past decade, a senior law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

Raynardee Detres, 46, was arrested at Family Court in Hempstead and charged with rape, criminal sex act, act in manner injurious to a child and sex abuse.

Detres is a firefighter at Engine 230 in Brooklyn, according to the source. He's being held at Brooklyn Central Booking.

No other information was immediately available.