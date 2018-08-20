Off-Duty FDNY EMT Killed in Queens Motorcycle Crash: Sources

Police sources say the 25-year-old off-duty EMT was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a home in Queens. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know An off-duty FDNY EMT was killed late Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Queens, police sources said

His name wasn't released, but police said the 25-year-old lost control of his Harley on Utopia Parkway and crashed into a house

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead; the investigation is ongoing

An off-duty FDNY EMT was killed late Sunday in a mangled motorcycle crash in Queens, police sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The 25-year-old was riding his Harley Davidson along Utopia Parkway around 10:30 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle making a U-turn near 80th Drive and lost control, police said. The NYPD said he crashed into the front of a house in Fresh Meadows.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sources didn’t release his name.

The investigation is ongoing.