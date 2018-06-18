An FDNY EMT has been arrested on a charge of aggravated harassment for allegedly posting a Facebook message threatening to "stab you with a rusty screwdriver" after a colleague slept in his bed at work, authorities say.

Richard Cuccurullo, 25, was arrested early Monday in Brooklyn, though it's not clear if that's where the station he and the victim work is located.

FDNY EMTs operated on day-long shifts and have beds at their stations. Apparently the victim slept in the bed Cuccurullo uses, though it wasn't clear if the suspect and the victim were in the station at the same time.

According to police, Cuccurullo posted a menacing message to the victim via Facebook that said, "If you sleep in my bed again, I'll stab you with a rusty screwdriver."

The message went on to indicate that if the stabbing didn't kill the victim, the tetanus would, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cuccurullo had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.