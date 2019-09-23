Baby Not Expected to Survive After Plunge From 6th-Floor Window in Brooklyn, Source Says - NBC New York
Baby Not Expected to Survive After Plunge From 6th-Floor Window in Brooklyn, Source Says

By Marc Santia

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A child is in serious condition after falling from a window of a Brooklyn high-rise Monday morning, according to authorities

    • A law enforcement source tell News 4 that the 1-year-old child fell from the sixth floor; Circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear

    • The source says the child is not expected to survive; no other details were immediately available

    A 1-year-old child is not expected to survive after somehow plunging from a sixth-floor window of a Brooklyn high-rise Monday, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells News 4.

    The source said the baby was found unresponsive after falling from the window on Eldert Lane shortly after 11 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the fall are currently unclear.

    Police say the investigation is very preliminary. No further details were available. 

