What to Know A child is in serious condition after falling from a window of a Brooklyn high-rise Monday morning, according to authorities

A law enforcement source tell News 4 that the 1-year-old child fell from the sixth floor; Circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear

The source says the child is not expected to survive; no other details were immediately available

A 1-year-old child is not expected to survive after somehow plunging from a sixth-floor window of a Brooklyn high-rise Monday, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells News 4.

The source said the baby was found unresponsive after falling from the window on Eldert Lane shortly after 11 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the fall are currently unclear.

Police say the investigation is very preliminary. No further details were available.