A child suffered a major injury after being attacked by a dog in New York City Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials received a call shortly before 8 a.m. of a child being bitten by a dog in the area of Forster Place in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

The child was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

No other information, including the age of the child, was immediately available.