4 More FDNY Ambulances Hit With Hateful Graffiti, Swastikas

What to Know For the second time this week, someone has scrawled hateful words and swastikas on FDNY ambulances in Washington Heights

On Sunday morning, a man was seen writing on one of the ambulances, which was parked at an EMS station in Washington Heights

Police believe the same man is behind both vandalism incidents, and are still looking for him

Four more FDNY ambulances were found vandalized with hateful graffiti Friday, the latest in a string of similar incidents targeting city ambulances at the Manhattan firehouse.

Words like "rapist" and "Nazi," along with swastikas, were scrawled on the ambulances and firehouse door at Engine 93 in Washington Heights, the second time this week firefighters and emergency medic teams there have been targeted.

FDNY Lt. Lee Vargas said he was disgusted.

"It's racism. I'm disgusted," he said.

NYPD detectives believe it's the same vandal as the one Sunday, who was captured on surveillance video scrawling the graffiti.

Oren Barzilay of the EMT and Paramedics union said the swastikas on life-saving vehicles are a shocking first.

"'I've never in 23 years seen an ambulance attacked," he said.

"We are here to help the public. We all took an oath to protect and serve the public. And that's our number one mission. This is unacceptable."

Victor Hafez and his friends are part of the Jewish community in Washington Heights, and they're shaken by what they view as anti-Semitic symbols.

"For me, it's a direct attack on people who live here. It really gets you, you know," he said.

"We can't live in an environment of hatred," said Morris Hareri. "It needs to stop."