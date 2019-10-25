Five people were hurt, including three pedestrians, following a multi-vehicle crash near the Brooklyn College campus and a high school Friday morning, according to the FDNY. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Five people were hurt, including three pedestrians, following a multi-vehicle crash near the Brooklyn College campus and a high school Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

Three of the hurt have minor injuries, while two have sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, officials say, adding that the injured were all apparently transported to King's County Hospital.

It is unclear whether the pedestrians sustained the serious injuries or the ages of all those hurt. The number of vehicles involved is also unknown at this time.

According to the FDNY, a call came in around 11:38 a.m. reporting the incident at Bedford Avenue and Campus Road, right by the Brooklyn College campus. The scene of the accident is also near Midwood High School.

Citizen App video from the scene shows at least three ambulances at the scene. It also shows one silver vehicle that crashed into a light post.

Chopper 4 was also over the scene where debris could be seen thrown on the streets and sidewalk. The surrounding area is taped off.

Additional information was not immediately available.