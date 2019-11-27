What to Know Two firefighters were injured while battling a Wednesday morning Brooklyn fire, the FDNY says

Two firefighters were injured while battling a Wednesday morning Brooklyn fire, the FDNY says.

According to officials, the fire, which broke out on the first floor restaurant of a three-story building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, was reported around 4:25 a.m. It was under control about an hour and a half later.

One of the firefighters sustained a minor injury, while a second sustained a serious but non life-threatening injury, according to the FDNY. Both firefighters hurt were taken to Kings County Hospital.

The cause of the fire is unclear.