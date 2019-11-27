FDNY: 2 Firefighters Injured Battling Brooklyn Restaurant Blaze - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

FDNY: 2 Firefighters Injured Battling Brooklyn Restaurant Blaze

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FDNY: 2 Firefighters Injured Battling Brooklyn Restaurant Blaze

    What to Know

    • Two firefighters were injured while battling a Wednesday morning Brooklyn fire, the FDNY says

    • FDNY says the fire broke out on the first floor restaurant of a three-story building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights around 4:25 a.m.

    • One of the firefighters sustained a minor injury, while a second sustained a serious but non life-threatening injury, according to the FDNY

    Two firefighters were injured while battling a Wednesday morning Brooklyn fire, the FDNY says.

    According to officials, the fire, which broke out on the first floor restaurant of a three-story building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, was reported around 4:25 a.m. It was under control about an hour and a half later. 

    One of the firefighters sustained a minor injury, while a second sustained a serious but non life-threatening injury, according to the FDNY. Both firefighters hurt were taken to Kings County Hospital. 

    The cause of the fire is unclear.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us