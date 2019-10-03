FBI Needs Help Finding Who Pointed Lasers at Aircraft in New York - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

FBI Needs Help Finding Who Pointed Lasers at Aircraft in New York

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FBI Needs Help Finding Who Pointed Lasers at Aircraft in New York
    Getty Images
    File Image: Lasers

    What to Know

    • The FBI needs the public's help in identifying who pointed lasers at an inbound aircraft heading to JFK Airport

    • The FBI's New York Field Office says that blue laser appears to be emanating from the area of Roslyn, New York

    • The pilots reported eye injuries as a result of the laser, the FBI says

    The FBI needs the public's help in identifying who pointed lasers at an inbound aircraft heading to JFK Airport.

    The FBI's New York Field Office says that blue laser appears to be emanating from the area of Roslyn, New York. They also say that the pilots reported eye injuries as a result of the laser.

    An investigation into the alleged incident is being led by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York, which is comprised of more than fifty local, state, and federal agencies.

    Overall, the FBI says it has seen a recent increase in laser incidents across all New York City-area airports.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Westport Fire Department

    Pointing a laser is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both, the FBI says, adding that pointing a laser at an aircraft presents danger to pilots, passengers, and those on the ground. 

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 911.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us