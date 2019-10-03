What to Know The FBI needs the public's help in identifying who pointed lasers at an inbound aircraft heading to JFK Airport

The FBI needs the public's help in identifying who pointed lasers at an inbound aircraft heading to JFK Airport.

The FBI's New York Field Office says that blue laser appears to be emanating from the area of Roslyn, New York. They also say that the pilots reported eye injuries as a result of the laser.

An investigation into the alleged incident is being led by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York, which is comprised of more than fifty local, state, and federal agencies.

Overall, the FBI says it has seen a recent increase in laser incidents across all New York City-area airports.

Pointing a laser is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both, the FBI says, adding that pointing a laser at an aircraft presents danger to pilots, passengers, and those on the ground.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 911.