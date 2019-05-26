What to Know The FBI is investigating a number of fake "inert explosive devices" placed around Newburgh, New York, it said

The devices were placed in unspecified public areas around the city, FBI New York said on Twitter

The devices don't pose a threat to the public, the agency noted. It wasn't immediately clear how many there were or how they got there

The FBI said Sunday it was investigating a number of fake "inert explosive devices" placed around an Orange County city.

Two devices were found in Newburgh, two law enforcement officials told NBC 4 New York. One was outside a Stop & Shop near Route 300, the other was found outside the Newburgh Mall.

The devices don't pose a threat to the public, but should not be picked up, the agency noted.

A senior law enforcement official told News 4 the devices found so far have been bottles filled with what appears to be black powder, with timing-type devices attached.

The black powder is not an explosive material, according to the official.

Anyone who encounters one of the devices has been asked to call 911 or call the FBI at 212-384-1000.