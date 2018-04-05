The bodies of at least five young people, including two teenage best friends, were found in Brentwood over a six-week period last year.

What to Know FBI agents were digging out in Babylon on Long Island Thursday, and sources say it's related to an investigation into MS-13

The sources say they're looking for the remains of a possible victim of MS-13 who went missing in 2015 after he resisted joining the gang

Dozens of killings and disappearances in the tri-state area in recent years are believed to be linked to the extremely dangerous MS-13

FBI agents are digging at a dead-end street on Long Island, working to recover what they believe are human remains, officials say.

A spokeswoman says the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force is in the area of Ralph Avenue in Babylon, but didn't provide further details.

Two law enforcement sources say the feds are digging for someone they believe resisted joining an MS-13 gang and was killed in retaliation.

The sources said they believe they know who the victim is but will not reveal his name until the remains are found and confirmed, and the family is notified.

Human Remains Found Buried in Long Island Yard

Human remains were found buried in a backyard on Long Island, and police are trying to unravel the mystery of how they got there. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

The victim went missing in 2015.

The MS-13 gang is a major international criminal enterprise with tens of thousands of members in several Central American countries and many U.S. states, including a heavy presence on Long Island, where its members have been blamed for at least 30 killings since 2010, in Queens and in parts of northern New Jersey.

The gruesome slayings of two teenage best friends, Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, on Long Island in 2016, put a spotlight on the gang's dangers in the area.