FBI Admits It Did Not Investigate Florida Shooter Claim

The massacre at a Florida high school is again raising concerns about whether the FBI missed signs that might have stopped a mass shooting, amid an admission that the agency received a tip about the alleged shooter that wasn't properly investigated. Adam Kuperstein reports from Parkland, Florida. (Published Friday, Feb 16, 2018)

The massacre at a Florida high school is again raising concerns about whether the FBI missed signs that might have stopped a mass shooting, amid an... See More