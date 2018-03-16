FAA Curbs ‘Doors Off’ Flights After Deadly NYC Chopper Crash

All five passengers killed when their tour helicopter sputtered and plunged into the East River, marking one of the deadliest civilian aviation crashes in the city's history, died of drowning, officials said. Marc Santia reports.

What to Know A tour helicopter went down into the East River near East 86th Street on Sunday evening; all five passengers died

The pilot managed to escape and is the only survivor of the crash

The five passengers drowned, apparently because they were unable to escape their seats

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered operators and pilots to cease all “doors-off” flights on aircraft that don't have quick-release restraints — a move that comes less than a week after five passengers drowned when they became trapped in their crashed tour helicopter on the East River.

The FAA said it is ordering operators and pilots to take immediate actions to control or mitigate the risk of "supplemental restraint devices" used on some doors-off flights.

“Until then, the FAA will order no more ‘doors-off’ operations that involve restraints that cannot be released quickly in an emergency,” the FAA said in a statement.

The harnesses the FAA is referring to are generally equipped with blades that require the user to cut through the restraint to escape during an emergency.



NTSB Comb Over Wreckage of Wrecked Chopper Looking for Cause

A flight data recorder and camera are being analyzed, but the focus is on the harnesses the passengers were wearing. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018)

In Friday's statement, the FAA said it will be conducting a top to bottom review of its rules governing “doors off” flights to “examine any potential misapplication that could create safety gaps for passengers.”

Earlier this week the AA said it was giving “urgent attention” to the use of harnesses during aerial photography flights in which doors are left open so passengers can take aerial photos.