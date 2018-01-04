What to Know Dangerous cold is moving in after the storm moves out Thursday night, meteorologists say

Wind chills will send temperatures plunging into double digits below zero across the tri-state both Friday and Saturday mornings

Hypothermia and frostbite are real threats; already, around 20 deaths across the U.S. since Christmas are believed to be weather-related

The weather danger isn't over once the snow stops falling: there's an extreme cold front arriving after the storm that will send the tri-state into a potentially historic deep freeze.

When flakes stop falling by Thursday night, wind-chill temperatures will plunge into subzero digits, about five to 15 below. Those commuting into the city Friday morning will face a temperature of what feels like -11 degrees.

STORM TEAM 4 How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Nabe

And despite a return of sunshine, the cold only gets worse from there: from late Friday night into Saturday morning, it will feel like -10 to -20 degrees across the tri-state.

Projected wind chills for the tri-state this weekend, per National Weather Service

Photo credit: National Weather Service

There's a severe threat of frostbite and hypothermia in this dangerous cold. Much of the country has been gripped in an Arctic blast for weeks, and NBC News estimates at least 20 deaths since Christmas Day nationwide are being investigated as related to the cold weather.

A Code Blue has gone into effect in New York City. During a Code Blue, shelter is available systemwide to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. People who see a person who appears to be homeless on the streets is asked to call 311.

The snowstorm Thursday has dumped over a foot of snow in parts of the tri-state area. Central Park saw about 8 inches of snow by the afternoon.

State and local officials are urging people to stay home so crews could clear streets and roads of snow. There are concerns that if roads are not properly cleared, they could freeze into cement-like ice after the cold blast arrives.

