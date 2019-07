Police evacuated a section of Brigantine Beach Saturday morning as a bomb squad combed the sand in search of a reported improvised explosive device.

Beach badge checkers found a note Saturday morning saying that an IED was buried in the sand, according to the Brigantine Police Department. People were evacuated from the Cove area of the beach and access was restricted as the Atlantic City Bomb Squad looked for the device.

This is a developing story and will be updated.