Explosion Releases Vapor Cloud at Fire-Damaged NJ Pool Chemical Company - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Explosion Releases Vapor Cloud at Fire-Damaged NJ Pool Chemical Company

The fire broke out at a plant on Jacobus Avenue in Kearny around 10 p.m. on Friday, officials said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Explosion at Fire-Damaged NJ Chemical Plant

    An explosion released a vapor cloud at a fire-damaged pool chemical plant in New Jersey. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An explosion released a vapor cloud at a fire-damaged pool chemical company in New Jersey

    • A fire broke out at the Alden Leeds chlorine plant in Kearny on Friday

    • The Pulaski Skyway was shut down in both directions due to the smoke on Friday and Saturday

    An explosion on Sunday released a vapor cloud at a pool chemical company in New Jersey that was damaged in a serious fire days earlier, officials said. 

    The explosion at the Alden Leeds chlorine plant on Jacobus Avenue in Kearny sent a vapor cloud into the air on Sunday afternoon, the Kearny Fire Department said. 

    A dispatcher said they believed they had the situation under control. A hazmat unit and two fire boats were on the scene. 

    On Friday night, a fire at the same chlorine plant shut down the Pulaski Skyway in both directions until Saturday afternoon. 

    Fire at Pool Chemical Company Shuts Down NJ Highway

    [NY] Fire at Pool Chemical Company Shuts Down NJ Highway

    The Pulaski Highway was shut down in both directions. A nearby town has encouraged all residents to close their windows.

    (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

    The outbound covered roadway of the Holland Tunnel was also temporarily closed as a result of the smoke.

    The smoke could be seen as far away as Bay Ridge and other areas of Brooklyn.

    It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

    The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management advised resident to keep their windows closed due to concerns about the fumes spilling out of the plant. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us