What to Know The suspect was wearing some sort of improvised explosive device he detonated near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, sources say

He was believed to have been the only person involved in the blast, which authorities say appears to have been an intentional act

The suspect was the only person seriously hurt, authorities said; major street closures and subway changes were in effect

A man detonated some sort of improvised explosive device in an underground passageway near Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan as Monday's peak morning commute got underway, prompting mass evacuations but appearing to seriously injure no one but himself, according to city officials and sources familiar with the investigation.

Two law enforcement officials say the suspect is Ullah Akayed, a 28-year-old man of Bangladeshi descent with a Brooklyn address; sources say they're looking into whether there is any possible ISIS connection to the blast, which happened in a tunnel between the Times Square subway station and Port Authority around 7:15 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio declared the blast an act of terror at a late-morning news briefing, saying, "Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goal."

Dramatic Images: Rush-Hour Explosion Near Port Authority

Law enforcement sources say only one person was believed to have been involved and that man is in custody. At least one source close to the investigation says preliminary information indicates the man had wires and some kind of improvised device on his body; others described a pipe bomb. Gov. Cuomo described the device as "low-tech" at a late-morning briefing.

A law enforcement source says Port Authority officers took down the suspect, cuffed him and brought him to a hospital with a serious stomach laceration. Three other people were hurt but are expected to be OK, authorities said.



Witnesses said it smelled as if a firecracker had gone off after the blast. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force has responded, and the White House says President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Cuomo said at a news briefing the situation could have been much worse, adding, "This is New York, the reality is we are a target by many."

"This is the most resilient place on Earth," de Blasio said. "We've proven it time and time again."

Subways were avoiding the area and Port Authority was shut down as authorities investigated. Also, 14th, 23rd, 34th and 42nd streets were closed river to river and all Port Authority buses were being diverted to New Jersey. Get more information on traffic changes here.

Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton, speaking on MSNBC, said he had been told the suspect was a Bangladeshi man in his mid 20s who was wearing a device and indicated he was detonating it in the name of ISIS. Bratton's information, which he said came from NYPD sources, could not immediately be confirmed.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation’s largest bus terminal and also the world’s busiest, according to the agency. It serves about 230,000 passenger trips every weekday and about 600 bus movements during the peak rush hour.