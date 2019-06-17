A home apparently exploded in New Jersey Monday, generating a plume of smoke visible from Manhattan as firefighters battled a raging blaze on the ground. Chopper 4 was over the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blast on Abbott Avenue in Ridgefield around 11:30 a.m. There was no immediate word on possible injuries or a potential cause.

Chopper 4 showed a huge emergency response at the scene. Two homes on either side of the exploded house appeared completely intact, though both had shingles on their roofs, while the affected building was reduced to a pile of debris and charred wood.