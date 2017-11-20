What to Know A local official in New Windsor said there were reports of an explosion followed by a fire and second explosion at Verla International

The company produces nail polish and cosmetics, among other beauty products, according to its website

There were initial reports people may have been injured, but emergency crews could not immediately be reached to confirm that

Multiple explosions rocked a cosmetics manufacturing facility in New York's Orange County Monday morning, spewing thick plumes of noxious black smoke from the roof and from what appeared to be blasted-out sides of the building, according to a local official and footage posted to social media.

A town supervisor, George Green, said the blasts rocked the Verla International plant on Temple Hill Road in New Windsor around 10:30 a.m. Dozens of fire and other emergency vehicles converged on the scene; there were reports of multiple injuries, but emergency officials could not immediately be reached to confirm that.



Dramatic Images: Explosions Rock NY Cosmetics Plant

Verla, which produces nail polish and cosmetics, among other beauty products, according to its website, could not be reached for comment either.

One Facebook user said his office is across the street from the plant. He wrote in a post that people were seen "running scattering" in the street. The road was shut down to traffic to assist with the emergency response.

Another video showed intense orange flames leaping from the roof of the building as firefighters battled the blaze from trucks and on foot. New York State Police also responded. Green said the facility was fully engulfed by fire.

The flames appeared to be mostly contained after about an hour, as photos from the scene showed the stark black smoke that spewed into the air earlier had faded to an ominous gray haze that seemed to shroud the entire skyline.

According to Verla's website, "We specialize in all facets of beauty and bath products for the mass market, specialty retail chains, and department stores, direct sales, professional beauty, TV, electronic retailers and boutiques. The product ranges from pre-teen, teen and budget lines to the most prestigious."

