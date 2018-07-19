What to Know A steam pipe exploded in the Flatiron District, shutting down the bustling area at the height of Thursday's morning rush

Five people suffered minor injuries in the blast near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street; Con Edison says it's testing the air for asbestos

A cause of the explosion is under investigation; it comes almost 11 years to the day of a pipe blast near Grand Central that hurt dozens

An 86-year-old pipe exploded in the Flatiron District as Thursday's morning rush got underway, sending thick steam billowing over Manhattan, leaving a crater in the middle of Fifth Avenue and igniting concerns over asbestos contamination.

More than two dozen buildings in the "hot zone" were evacuated after the 6:30 a.m. blast near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, and officials warned they would likely remain evacuated for several days. Environmental test results are still pending, authorities say, but they are working under the assumption that they will show up postive for asbestos contamination.



Dramatic Images: Pipe Explodes, Buries NYC in Steam Cloud

Anyone in the immediate vicinity at the time of the blast should bag their clothes and shower. If you're concerned you may have been exposed, there are two decontamination sites on 19th and 22nd streets, both on Fifth Avenue.

The FDNY decontaminated about 100 first responders a few blocks from the scene, and people were seen walking with masks over their faces on Sixth Avenue, apparently concerned about what might be in the air. If asbestos is confirmed, the entire area would have to be decontaminated, which could take a few days, authorities said. The blast also affected a gas line, water main and electrical power, which may also take several days to restore.

Steam was still spewing rapidly from the ground 120 minutes into the emergency response as authorities tried to isolate the source of the blast. Debris, including chunks of asphalt, littered the nearby streets and cars that happened to be at the scene of the time were entirely encased in mud.

The steam turned white, then gray, then black and continued to alternate colors, indicating the possible presence of a fire underneath the ground. Water also filled the street near the hole in the ground. Five minor injuries were reported.

Authorities Checking Air for Asbestos After Blast

Authorities are checking the area around the steam pipe blast for contamination, including from asbestos. Anyone in the area is being told to bag their clothes and shower. Marc Santia reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

THE LIGHTS FLICKERED, THERE WAS A SHAKE

Overnight doorman Patrick Tentes was working through his daily routine at 141 Fifth Avenue when he noticed the back room of his building was incredibly humid. Checking the basement, he found it was even hotter. “It was just like a sauna, it was over 100 degrees in there, super humid and steamy,” he said.

Soon after 6.30 a.m., Tentes was coming out of his building’s elevator on his way to the front desk when he saw the lights flicker and felt the room shake. “I ran upstairs and when I got up the stairs and got out the door there was steam everywhere, it looked like an explosion happened ... and an explosion had happened.”

Outside, thick steam and mud were spraying with force, he said, and he tried to stay away from the windows. “There was a bunch of mud spraying the door, it didn't seem stable, I was scared.”

The heavy steam looked like smoke and initially brought to mind concerns of a possible sinister cause, especially for people who lived in the area during the 9/11 terror attacks.

"My whole body was shaking, I didn't know what was going on at the moment," said one man.

The blast comes almost exactly 11 years to the day of a steam pipe explosion near Grand Central. That rush-hour explosion on July 18, 2007, shot debris 40 stories in the air, raining mud on midtown. In that case, authorities said an 83-year-old underground pipe near the transit hub failed.

Top News: Steam From Pipe Explosion Engulfs NYC Block



A cause of Thursday's blast remains under investigation. Authorities say no Con Edison work was being done in the area at the time.

Subway service and traffic in the area is affected. Get real-time updates from all your key transit sources below.