Ex-Subway Manager Offered to Trade Teens Jobs for Sex: Suit

What to Know A former Subway manager offered to hire two teenage girls if they had sex with him, an EEOC lawsuit charges

The owner of the franchise where the manager worked will pay $80,000 to settle the lawsuit

The lawsuit claims the girls refused the manager's offers, and weren't hired as a result

The owner of more than a dozen Subway restaurants in New York will fork over $80,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming a manager offered to hire two teenage girls if they had sex with him.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lawsuit claims the former general manager of a Subway at the Rotterdam Square Mall in Schenectady sent text messages to two then-17-year-old job applicants offering jobs “in exchange for sex.”

The girls refused, and the manager didn’t hire them, according to the suit.

The owner-operator of the eatery, Draper Development LLC, will pay $80,000 and conduct anti-sexual harassment training as part of its settlement with the EEOC, the commission said Tuesday.

Draper Development owns and operates a number of eateries in and around Albany and Schenectady, the commission said.

“No teenager who is just beginning to navigate the working world should ever have to deal with unwelcome sexual advances as part of the hiring process,” the EEOC’s lead trial attorney Charles F. Coleman Jr. said in a statement.

“The remedial provisions of the consent decree are designed to ensure such behavior never occurs again at this restaurant,” he added.

Draper Development and Subway didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.