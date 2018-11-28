Ex-Police Officer Charged in Hit-and-Run Pleads Guilty: DA's Office - NBC New York
Ex-Police Officer Charged in Hit-and-Run Pleads Guilty: DA's Office

Raymond Beckley allegedly drove his truck out of the state to keep police from finding it as they carried out their investigation

Published 3 hours ago

    Raymond Beckley.
    Raymond Beckley.

    What to Know

    • An ex-police officer who allegedly hit two people with his truck before fleeing has pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence

    • Raymond Beckley of Valhalla, New York, was arraigned on charges stemming from an incident that took place on Nov. 13, 2016

    • Beckley allegedly struck a man and woman who were walking on a street in White Plains, fled the scene and tried to conceal his involvement

    A former police officer who allegedly hit two people with his pickup truck before fleeing the scene has pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence.

    Raymond Beckley, of Valhalla, was driving his pickup truck in White Plains around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2016 when he allegedly hit a man and woman who were walking along Hale Avenue, the Westchester District Attorney’s office said.

    After Beckley hit them, he allegedly sped off, leaving the pair bleeding in the street with head trauma and broken bones, the DA’s office said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment after police arrived at the scene.

    Beckley allegedly drove his truck out of the state later that month to keep police from finding it as they carried out their investigation, according to the DA’s office.

    He was arrested on July 5 of this year and charged with tampering with physical evidence for trying to hide his truck, the DA’s office said.

    Beckley was a New Rochelle Police Department officer, but resigned shortly before the crash, according to the DA’s office. After the crash, he started working for the New Castle Police Department. He resigned in January 2017.

    He is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 27. 

