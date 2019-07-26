Ex-Nassau County Town Supervisor Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charges, Walks Free - NBC New York
Ex-Nassau County Town Supervisor Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charges, Walks Free

By Greg Cergol

Published 6 minutes ago

    Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

    What to Know

    • Former Town of Oyster Bay supervisor, John Venditto, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor corruption charges, but walked free

    • The former Nassau County employee admitted to hiring part-time worker and authorizing contract that helped and enriched an ex-town planner

    • But according to prosecutors, Venditto did not profit himself

    Former Town of Oyster Bay supervisor John Venditto pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor corruption charges, but was quickly sentenced to no jail time and walked free.

    The former Nassau County employee admitted to hiring a part-time worker and authorizing a contract that helped and enriched a former town planning commissioner.

    But according to prosecutors, Venditto, of Massapequa, did not profit himself.

    Despite no jail time, District Attorney Madeline Singas defended the plea deal saying it “sends a strong message” that “we won’t tolerate corruption.”

    His lawyer Marc Agnifilo called this a “bittersweet day,” saying that after being investigated for 5-and-a-half years, Venditto’s ordeal is over.

