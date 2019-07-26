Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

Former Town of Oyster Bay supervisor John Venditto pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor corruption charges, but was quickly sentenced to no jail time and walked free.

The former Nassau County employee admitted to hiring a part-time worker and authorizing a contract that helped and enriched a former town planning commissioner.

But according to prosecutors, Venditto, of Massapequa, did not profit himself.

Despite no jail time, District Attorney Madeline Singas defended the plea deal saying it “sends a strong message” that “we won’t tolerate corruption.”

She says 70-year-old Venditto will now lose his law license and be remembered as a “felon.”

Venditto was acquitted last year in a federal trial

He spoke briefly saying he would offer no comment.

His lawyer Marc Agnifilo called this a “bittersweet day,” saying that after being investigated for 5-and-a-half years, Venditto’s ordeal is over.