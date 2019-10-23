What to Know A former NYPD officer has been accused of fatally shooting his next-door neighbor and then lying that the man accidentally shot himself

A former NYPD officer has been accused of fatally shooting his next-door neighbor and then lying that the 21-year-old man shot himself, according to the indictment released Tuesday.

Martinson Afari Yeboah, 28, was playing soccer video games on April 21 at 21-year-old Frederick Afoakwah's apartment on West Mosholu Parkway South in the Bronx, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office, and that's when his 9mm pistol went off, shooting Afoakwah in the neck.

Afoakwah's father and cousin rushed out of their room after hearing the gunshot and Yeboah, who was off-duty that early morning, said it was an accident.

An autopsy showed the gunshot would was not self-inflicted, according to the district attorney's office.

The officer didn't call 911 until Afoakwah's father asked him to do so, according to the indictment. After calling for help, Yeboah allegedly didn't try to save Afoakwah's life and instead went back to his own apartment, left his gun there and changed his shoes before going to the building's lobby to wait for first responders to arrive.

Afoakwah was later taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yeboah was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of second-degree Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide. He had been on the force for a year when the incident took place and since been fired.

Yeboah's representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.