A former NYPD officer was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of a New Year’s Day road rage assault that left a 29-year-old man bloodied and in need of stitches, prosecutors announced.

Michael Baror, 25, formerly of Transit District 32, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years’ probation after being convicted of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, reckless driving, improper use of a siren and improper display of plates for attacking a motorist on New Year’s Day 2018, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Baror was fired from the police department following his conviction in March.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 1, 2018, at around 10:30 p.m., at Avenue N and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, Baror was driving his personal vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee that was illegally equipped with lights and sirens. He allegedly flashed his high beams at a car in front of him and rear-ended it.

Prosecutors say after rear-ending the vehicle, Baror got out of his car, pulled out his pistol and pistol-whipped the other driver, a 29-year-old man, and repeatedly struck him in the face with handcuffs before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

Prosecutors say the victim followed Baror while his girlfriend, who was in the vehicle with him, called 911 and remained on the phone during the chase.

While the victim’s girlfriend was reporting the plate number to the 911 operator, Baror allegedly concealed his license plate with an electronic device. Prosecutors say both vehicles were speeding and running red lights until the victim eventually crashed into the Baror’s vehicle.

Prosecutors say Baror fled before police arrived and did not report the incident to police or his supervisors.

Additionally, prosecutors say, Baror, who was seen on surveillance video with a thick beard and hair on his head during the incident, had shaved his head and beard by the time police arrived to arrest him the following day.

The victim sustained injuries to the mouth that required stitches, swelling and bruising about the face and head, a contusion to his head, a cut to the nose, and an injured shoulder, prosecutors say.