What to Know Ex-executive director of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America was arrested on charges he embezzled $500K+ from church, prosecutors said

Jerome Dimitriou is charged in federal court in Manhattan with running 2 separate embezzlement schemes beginning in 2011

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese is headquartered in NYC; Dimitriou began working for the church in 1987 and resigned in 2017

The former executive director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America was arrested by U.S. Postal Inspectors early Monday on charges he embezzled more than $500,000 from the church, prosecutors say.

Jerome Dimitriou is charged in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan with running two separate embezzlement schemes beginning in 2011.

In one scheme he is accused of charging tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses to his church issued credit card. The expenses included airline travel for his family, a gym membership, iTunes charges, and retail purchases.

In the second scheme, Dimitriou is charged with directing subordinates to issue him excess salary and paychecks without authorization of church officials from 2013 to 2017 totaling almost $500,000, court papers say.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese is headquartered in New York City. Dimitriou began working for the church in 1987 and resigned as executive director in 2017, the church website says.

He will appear in federal court in Manhattan Monday afternoon.