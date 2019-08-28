Ex-Con Arrested After Walking Into Building With Gun, Ammo and Creepy Clown Mask: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Ex-Con Arrested After Walking Into Building With Gun, Ammo and Creepy Clown Mask: Police

Cops found a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition inside the man's bag, along with a mask resembling the clown from "It."

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • An ex-con was arrested after walking into a government building in Brooklyn with a gun, ammo and a very creepy clown mask, police said

    • A woman called the cops after she saw a man with a mask and a gun in a backpack at the Clinton Hill Human Resources Administration building

    • Police were not sure what 30-year-old Rahmeek Younger planned to do with the gun or the mask

    An ex-con was arrested after walking into a government building in Brooklyn with a gun, ammo and a very creepy clown mask, police said.

    A woman called the cops after she saw a man with a mask and a gun in a backpack inside the Human Resources Administration building in Clinton Hill just before 2 p.m. on Monday, according to police. She told an HRA officer nearby who called police.

    Rahmeek Younger was approached by the responding officers, and then got into a scuffle with them as he tried to run. The officers then used their stun gun on Younger, police said, and placed him under arrest.

    Cops found the 30-year-old’s bag with a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition inside. There was also a mask resembling the character Pennywise from the film franchise “It.” Police were not sure what Younger planned to do with the gun or the mask.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC New York

    Younger was charged with weapons possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

    A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said.

    Top News Photos: Caribbean Islands on Dorian Storm Watch

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Caribbean Islands on Dorian Storm Watch, and More
    Chris Brandis/AP

    Cops received a call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after the 8-year-old boy who was playing with another child fell down the chute on East 102nd Street. By the time responders got to the scene, the child had already been removed from the compactor, fire officials said.

    Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident.

    He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us