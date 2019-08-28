What to Know An ex-con was arrested after walking into a government building in Brooklyn with a gun, ammo and a very creepy clown mask, police said

A woman called the cops after she saw a man with a mask and a gun in a backpack at the Clinton Hill Human Resources Administration building

Police were not sure what 30-year-old Rahmeek Younger planned to do with the gun or the mask

An ex-con was arrested after walking into a government building in Brooklyn with a gun, ammo and a very creepy clown mask, police said.

A woman called the cops after she saw a man with a mask and a gun in a backpack inside the Human Resources Administration building in Clinton Hill just before 2 p.m. on Monday, according to police. She told an HRA officer nearby who called police.

Rahmeek Younger was approached by the responding officers, and then got into a scuffle with them as he tried to run. The officers then used their stun gun on Younger, police said, and placed him under arrest.

Cops found the 30-year-old’s bag with a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition inside. There was also a mask resembling the character Pennywise from the film franchise “It.” Police were not sure what Younger planned to do with the gun or the mask.

Younger was charged with weapons possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.